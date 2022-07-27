"You walk out of a restaurant smelling like you've been smoking." A smoke-free Vigo County ten years later

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Ten years ago, going out in Terre Haute and other parts of Vigo County looked a lot different.
Tina Elliott with the Indiana Rural Health Association said smoking got in the way of having a pleasant experience.
"You walk out of a restaurant smelling like you've been smoking," she said.
That changed ten years ago when Elliott and other members of the Tobacco-Free Vigo Coalition pushed for the passage of two ordinances that created smoke-free public spaces.
Vigo County's Tobacco Prevention Cessation Coordinator Sarah Knoblock said this move was to protect the 80% of people who don't smoke.
"We know that secondhand smoke isn't harmless," she said. "In that smoke are hundreds of chemicals, cancer-causing chemicals. It can affect the respiratory system."
With the passing of ten years, the group said it is finally seeing the fruits of its labor. Since going smoke-free, the area moved the "good" on the EPA's Air Quality Scale, the highest level. Lung cancer deaths have also decreased by 18%. It's even helped the local economy.
"A lot of business owners that we talked about who were against the ordinances, in the beginning, have come back and thanked us," Knoblock said. "And said how much more business they've had."
The group is excited that these ordinances will continue when the Terre Haute casino opens. Elliott said this move shows just how far the area has come when it comes to going smoke-free. She believes it will only help the area in the future.
"I think it shows that Terre Haute is progressive," she said. "That businesses want to come to Terre Haute because we have this ordinance in place."
