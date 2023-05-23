You still have time to sign up for Vigo County History Center summer camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is combining history and theatre this summer!
You can still sign your child up for the "History Living Camp" at the Vigo County History Center.
Kids 8 through 12 will learn to act out scenes from local history.
It's one of many programs at the history center this summer.
Leaders there say they're excited to start developing more programs like these.
"We have a lot more resources, and we love what we can do inside the building, but we also want to expand and go outside into the community," Curator Suzy Quick said.
You can sign up for the summer programs in person by visiting the history center or online at this link. You have until the end of May.