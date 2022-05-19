You still have time to register for the Team of Mercy Color Run - here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You still have a little time to register for a color run that's happening this weekend.

The "Surviving the Color" event is set for Saturday.

You can register right here until noon on Friday.

The event supports Team of Mercy. The local group steps in to help family and friends after someone takes his or her own life.

Organizers hope you'll throw on a white outfit and support the cause.

Race-day packet pick-up starts at 7:00 Saturday morning at Meadows Shopping Center. The race starts at 9.

After the race, there's a ceremony at 840 at the intersection of Brown and Ohio.