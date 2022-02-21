"You shouldn't get any type of different or lesser amount of services" Paris 95 Schools to add health facility for students

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health is coming to Paris 95 Schools to form a health center.
The Department of Public Health is partnering with Horizon Health to figure out where the $5.6 million it has been given to date, should go.
We told you before that the district was receiving this center.
A grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing for better access to healthcare for students.
In Paris, Illinois, guidance starting here at Horizon Hospital can help students get better healthcare at school.
Those services can include physicals, routine exams or treatment for mental health services, among others.
Paris 95 schools are one of just 18 school districts outside of Cook County to be able to open a health center.
There are 64 in the state of Illinois.
Superintendent of Paris 95 schools, Dr. Jeremy Larson says he has been watching what larger school districts are providing.
Larson says he is looking to compete with that, despite being smaller in size.
"I firmly believe that if a student's in a rural school setting or an urban school setting, you shouldn't get any type of different or lesser amount of services," said Larson.
While this grant aims to help students, Paris 95 is asking for some help from its neighbors down the road.
"The school district is not an expert in healthcare. Horizon health is the experts in healthcare. So, we're looking to them for knowledge and expertise on how to quite navigate this grant," said Larson.
While not every detail of how the facility will work has been ironed out yet, school officials say it could help students in need.
Health officials at Horizon Health like Erin Frank say there is a lot for parents to look forward to.
"I think that they should be excited about the opportunity and know that the school district and the community care about their kids, and this is just another effort to make sure we're showing that," said Frank.
This partnership goes into effect on June 1, but for now, school officials say they are mapping out how things will look.