"You never know when a disaster may happen" Local college simulates terror attack to prepare for any potential disasters

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is preparing for a disaster they say they hope they never see.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College held its annual emergency simulation.
A mock disaster drill at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is aiming to keep students safe.
The goal is also to prepare local law enforcement and emergency management for any potential disaster.
Students, staff and emergency management all teamed up to practice what to do during an emergency.
It's a fake situation with some very real reactions.
Nursing students like Olivia Welch got to also practice caring for patients in an emergency.
She says it helped her become better prepared for a true emergency.
"You never know when a disaster may happen, so in the midst of it, it's very intense. And as I mentioned, you really need to prioritize what happens in those situations and really try and keep your head on straight," Welch said.
People even went as far as faking injuries and wounds similar to what they would during a terrorist attack.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College officials say it can be scary, but doing this serves a purpose.
"This close to Halloween it's a little spooky because now you've got people with head wounds and impaled with things walking around campus, but now, we also have people who have an opportunity to demonstrate real-life experience," said Dr. Marcia Miller, the dean of nursing and sciences at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Miller also says the experience is educational.
"We feel that people if they have experience through simulation, they can be prepared and be comfortable and confident in how to respond during a crisis situation," she said.
Welch says the goal is to try to give the most care to the most people.
"We're going to give the same treatment we give in the hospitals out here, it's a much different fashion and environment, but it still has the same priority in the long run," Welch said.
The drill was a partnership of the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College nursing department, Ivy Tech nursing department, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Sugar Creek Fire Department, and Vigo County Emergency Management Agency.