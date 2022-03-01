 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Friday,
March 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'You need to be thankful for the day' - 80-year-old CrossFit athlete says it's never too late to set fitness goals

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meet Leo Frey -- an 80-year-old CrossFit athlete.

When asked what his favorite skill is, Frey will tell you 'pull-ups,' and boy is he good at them.

These days, he goes toe to toe with even the most intimidating CrossFitters.

However, fitness was not always a priority of Frey's…

“No, I grew up in the 50s and everybody smoked. I’m an ex-smoker, I was overweight early in life also, and I worked out once in a while here and there.”

It wasn’t until about 3.5 years ago that Frey started to search for a structured exercise routine -- one that would keep him both healthy, and social.

“It was something that I knew I needed to do. You know, if you want to maintain mobility when you’re older you got to work at it. There are no two ways about it. You have to work at it...how hard you work at it is an option."

That’s when he came across Common Ground CrossFit and Yoga in Terre Haute.

He tells News 10 he has been inspired by every person there.

Frey says it’s important to have goals at every stage in life -- it keeps him motivated, it keeps him going. He says it is never too late to strive to be a better version of yourself.

"Don’t wait, as you grow older you start to lose muscle mass it's just natural, and if you want to combat that loss of muscle mass get going, you have got to move.”

As Frey reflects on his 80th year on earth, he tells News 10 he is grateful for the seasons of life.

Gym Besties

“I guess from an older person's point of view, you need to be thankful for the day...not so far ahead, but for the day. So, that’s my message."

