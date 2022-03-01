'You need to be thankful for the day' - 80-year-old CrossFit athlete says it's never too late to set fitness goals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meet Leo Frey -- an 80-year-old CrossFit athlete.
When asked what his favorite skill is, Frey will tell you 'pull-ups,' and boy is he good at them.
These days, he goes toe to toe with even the most intimidating CrossFitters.
However, fitness was not always a priority of Frey's…
“No, I grew up in the 50s and everybody smoked. I’m an ex-smoker, I was overweight early in life also, and I worked out once in a while here and there.”
It wasn’t until about 3.5 years ago that Frey started to search for a structured exercise routine -- one that would keep him both healthy, and social.
“It was something that I knew I needed to do. You know, if you want to maintain mobility when you’re older you got to work at it. There are no two ways about it. You have to work at it...how hard you work at it is an option."
That’s when he came across Common Ground CrossFit and Yoga in Terre Haute.
He tells News 10 he has been inspired by every person there.
Frey says it’s important to have goals at every stage in life -- it keeps him motivated, it keeps him going. He says it is never too late to strive to be a better version of yourself.
"Don’t wait, as you grow older you start to lose muscle mass it's just natural, and if you want to combat that loss of muscle mass get going, you have got to move.”
As Frey reflects on his 80th year on earth, he tells News 10 he is grateful for the seasons of life.
“I guess from an older person's point of view, you need to be thankful for the day...not so far ahead, but for the day. So, that’s my message."