"You need that experience..." Local middle school students deliver daily newscast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students are getting some real newsroom experiences at Honey Creek Middle School.
Every day at 8:08 a.m., students stream their show, WBTV, to classrooms. The show consists of the pledge and any school announcements. Students set up behind the desk and the camera. Students also gather in a control room, where students give camera directions and show slides in the live stream.
The group's advisor and Honey Creek's Media Specialist Karen Webb said the newscast helps keep school ties.
"Many of the schools in the school corporation are very large," she said. "A broadcast like WBTV is a way to bring the school together."
Students rotate throughout the positions for eight weeks. Webb said the skills learned in each position are transferable to other parts of life.
"You need that experience of speaking to and in front of people," she said. "Because they will. As they grow older, they're going to need all of these experiences."
Students agree that they're learning a lot. They said they've learned more about timing, teamwork, and communication. Student Alex Sowden said he has learned something else.
"Learning from your mistakes," he said. "You mess up a lot but you kinda have to learn to keep going."
Webb hopes students will walk away with more than just skills. She hopes they gain a sense of belonging.
"Kids love being a part of WBTV," she said. "They bond. They're friends. They help each other and support one another. They truly are amazing students."