You might have seen a car in the Wabash River - emergency officials said there's nothing to worry about

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've seen a car in the Wabash River lately - you're not alone. But the Terre Haute Fire Department says there's nothing to worry about.
Firefighters have already been called to the car. Conservation officers checked the vehicle, and there is no one inside.
Firefighters have spray-painted the exposed parts to show that the car has been checked. That's also so people boating in the river avoid accidentally running into it.
Conservation officers plan on removing the car soon.