"You just know this isn't how you pictured it...." How you can help make a lasting impact on families at Riley Children's

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tis the season for giving and receiving. One local family knows the joy of both.
Looking at 4-year-old Cora Diethrich, you probably wouldn't guess the exciting start to life she had.
At birth, Cora was life lined to Riley Children's Hospital from Terre Haute. There she was diagnosed with congenital low bar emphysema. This led to her having surgery at three days old.
Mom Holly Diethrich said it was a scary experience for her.
"As a first-time mom," she said. "You don't know what to expect. You don't know what to expect. You don't know hour by hour or day by day what's going on with the baby. You just know this isn't how you pictured it."
While Cora doesn't remember too much of her time at the hospital, she does know she developed her love of reading there. Mom said she began reading to Cora as a baby thanks to books given to her by the Riley Cheer Guild.
The Cher Guild's Director Ann Hannan said the program aims to help kids and families through unknown times through gifts.
"Maybe it's a comfort item," she said. "Maybe it's something that helps a child during their therapy process. Maybe it's something that can be used to help a child learn something about their body and their diagnosis. Or, maybe it's with a game where a family can spend time together."
All of these items are donations made to the hospital. Hannan said there's always a need for items, especially during the holidays. People can donate in person or by shopping on an online wish list.
Four years later, Cora is happy and healthy. She's even given back to the hospital by donating close to 500 books for the kids and families there. Cora and her mom hope others do the same.
"Just pick up an extra gift," Diethrich said. "An extra book, an extra set of legos, an extra Barbie doll. Things that the kids at the hospital and the parents at the hospital get to do."
To view Riley Children's wish list, click here.