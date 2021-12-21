"You have to understand the spirit of Christmas..." Local Man Shares What It Means to be Santa Claus

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a matter of days until Santa Claus and his reindeers arrive in town. Considering how busy Santa is this time of year, he has multiple helpers in the Wabash Valley to help him spread some Christmas Cheer.
One of those is Dennis Morris. Morris has made it his mission in life to help others.
"I am an individual that loves to help other people," he said. "Ya know, it gives me a good feeling."
This love for helping others is why Morris can easily slip into the role of Santa. For the past 17 years, Morris has spread Christmas cheer across the state of Indiana as St. Nick. What started as a favor to his wife's elementary school turned into a Christmas time gig.
"I do roughly two dozen events," Morris said. "That can start anywhere from the day after Thanksgiving and go right up to Christmas Eve."
So, what does it take to become Santa Claus? Morris said a Santa must carry the spirit of Christmas wherever he goes.
"You have to understand the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of giving," he said. "And if you can understand that spirit and it gives you just as much joy as it does other people. You know, it's not just about giving presents. For example, just a simple handshake and a smile does it."
That spirit of giving is present in Morris' career of Santa. He does not ask for payment when he dresses as Santa. Instead, he asks people to donate money toward needy members of the community. These donations are given to the recipient on Christmas Eve.
Morris said Santa is a role anyone can fill.
"I challenge anybody out there," he said. "To go out and be Santa for kids of all ages. Whether they're newborns or in their nineties."