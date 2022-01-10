"You have failed our community" - Local parents speak out against Meadows repurposing decision

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo county school officials are making a big change to one local school.
We've told you before the corporation was considering repurposing and consolidating Meadows Elementary school. On Monday evening that decision became final.
This comes after a 5-2 vote by the board with Rosemarie Scott and Joni Wise being the two members against the repurposing and consolidation efforts. Now, this newly approved decision is not very favorable among many students, parents, and teachers.
"You have failed," Wyoming Pruitt, one local parent, said. "You have failed the students. You have failed the parents. You have failed the teachers. You have failed your community."
Parent after parent came before the school board Monday evening in frustration with the board's decision to repurpose Meadows Elementary.
The decision means students and staff will move from Meadows and relocate to other elementary schools within the district. These include Benjamin Franklin, Lost Creek, Davis Park, and DeVaney Elementary schools.
"It's going to hit a lot of our student population very hard," Angela Tanner, another Meadows Elementary parent, said.
Tanner says consolidating another elementary school in the district is going to hurt the education and development of dozens of young students and even beyond that.
"They're not going to get the education they need in these overcrowded schools," she said. "We are not going to draw new people to Terre Haute who are going to be all happy sending our kids to mega elementary schools because eventually, they'll get to nice shiny high schools."
School board members say Monday's decision was a tough one to make but a big part of the decision comes down to the district's finances. They also say the building is in need of repairs and enrollment is down.
"Nobody likes to deal with deficit spending," Dr. Rob Haworth, the superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation, said. "Nobody really likes to do some of the hard things that have to be done in deficit spending. We've always wished that there were dollars that just kept flowing into the district but that is just not the case and has not been the case for a couple of years now."
Dr. Haworth says the district has been deficit spending for several years now.
Consolidating Meadows Elementary is just part of the strategic plan. He says it needs to happen to rightsize the district and save money.
But other parents still disagree and ask for more transparency from the district.
"You're shutting down schools and you are not re-evaluating anything once you've shut it down," Tanner said. "We've closed two schools down and we've asked for data to show us the net savings from that. All we wanted was the numbers. I come from an accounting background. I want to see the numbers."
One of the repurposing options is to turn Meadows Elementary into a learning laboratory. This could include things such as grade-level field trips, virtual learning opportunities, and other unique experiences.