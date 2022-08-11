"You got to have dedication..." Van Buren Fire Department looking for more volunteers

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, nearly 70% of all firefighters are volunteers. But, the number has decreased over the years. Something one local fire department knows first hand.
The Van Buren Fire Department serves about 37 square miles in Clay County. While it's an honor to protect this area, leaders said staffing has caused some problems in their service time.
Chief of Safety and Health Cody Barnard remembered a time when help was plentiful.
"It was very common to have twenty, twenty-five, even have a waiting list," Barnard said. "Now, our department is down to ten members."
This is concerning when it comes to response times. Barnard said fewer volunteers means longer response times for emergencies. Recently, the department has relied on other agencies in the area to help them respond. While the department is thankful for those agencies, Chief Pete Taylor said volunteer fire departments are still essential in Indiana.
"Volunteer fire departments in the state of Indiana saved $4.5 million dollars in the state," Taylor said. "That's how much money they save by just being volunteers."
Taylor also said volunteer fire departments are a vital part of rural communities because often they can respond faster than city departments. These are just a few reasons why the department is stepping up its recruitment efforts.
Taylor said the department is looking for people who are dedicated to serving others.
"They want to help the people," he said. "And they just want to really get out there and go to the training and get all the training. You got to have dedication."
You also have to be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or the equivalent of one. A criminal background check, a drug test, and a physical exam are also required.
Even if you're on the fence about joining, Barnard said it's better to try than wonder what if.
"If you want to help," he said. "You want to learn more about what it's like and what's all involved in being a firefighter then I would definitely encourage anybody to apply for membership."
The fire department is holding an open house for those interested. It will take place Saturday, August 13th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.