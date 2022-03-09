'You God-forbid kill somebody -- we could have stopped you if we had the permit system in place' - law enforcement speaks out against Constitutional Carry bill

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana legislature has passed a bill that could allow people to carry handguns without permits.
The final decision is now up to Governor Eric Holcomb. If signed, it would allow anyone age 18-or-older to carry a handgun in public.
However, there are some exceptions.
Those include:
- people who have a felony conviction
- people who face a restraining order
- people who have certain mental illnesses
The legislature passed the bill Tuesday night. Lawmakers recently added the language to an unrelated bill.
Critics say this is not what the majority of Hoosiers want.
"So they're not listening to Hoosiers, they're not listening to law enforcement -- who are they listening to,"
While supporters think this is a huge win for gun owners in Indiana...
"It's for the Hoosier people of Indiana who are now going to get their Second Amendment rights restored,"
Some local law agencies are among the groups in opposition of House Bill 1296. They say the hesitation is due to safety concerns.
In the past two years, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, says 4,319 felons would have had weapons in Indiana, if not for the permit-checking process.
If this bill is signed into law, he worries it will be harder to identify those felons, who should not have handguns.
"It's still illegal for a felon to have it -- I get it, but there's no way for us (an officer on the road) to check that. It's a very important safety issue that we are getting rid of," Plasse said.
Plasse says not only will Constitutional Carry make local law enforcement's job harder -- it will also impact the safety of Hoosier communities.
"Say you're a felon, you have a weapon, and we stop you…we don't know that. There's no way for us to check that. So, you leave, you go and commit a crime, you God-forbid kill somebody -- we could have stopped you if we had the permit system in place, but now the state wants to get rid of that."
The Indiana State Police, the Indiana Chiefs of Police Association, and the State Indiana Fraternal Order of Police have all spoken out against this legislation.
Sheriff Plasse would like to see Governor Holcomb side with law enforcement organizations like these.
"He's done great things for the state. I just don't think he would want to do something that makes our job less safe, as well as the citizens of Indiana, and I think that's what this bill does."
If Governor Eric Holcomb signs House Bill 1296 into law -- Indiana will join the 21 states that already have permitless carry.