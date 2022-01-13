"You feel like a failure a bit..." Local grocery stores suffer from empty shelves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you've been inside a grocery store lately, you've might've noticed some missing products or shelves completely bare.
Have you had a hard time finding items you need at the store?
At the Save-A-Lot in Terre Haute, assistant store manager Shawn Sanquenetti said there have been several product delays since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We started having some shortages on canned goods and stuff like that," he said. "There were aluminum shortages because of the Covid stuff, so we started having shortages on our pop."
And they just seemed to continue. Sanquenetti said they now struggle to keep their cereal, aluminum, and other shelves fully stocked. As an assistant store manager, he said it's a sight that's hard to see.
"It feels tough because you want to make sure you're taking care of the customer more than anything else," he said. "When you can't it kinda makes you feel like a failure a bit like you're letting people down."
But, these problems are out of many local store managers' control.
James Crean is the CEO of Crean, Inc., a business that works to improve manufacturing efficiency within businesses. He said shortages and delays can begin back at the warehouse.
"At the warehouse, being able to pick the products out and get the order," Crean said. "Could be in logistics, being able to deliver by truck or rail the product that needs to be delivered or in the stores themselves."
And that is yet another problem Sanquenetti and his staff are seeing. Save-A-Lot stores rely on one warehouse to receive stock from. The store is unable to reach out to other companies for products.
Also, right now, Sanquenetti said the store is understaffed meaning he and his manager have to help make ends meet.
"We have to crunch down more," he said. "And get more of the lay around the store done on top of everything we have to do as managers."
But as food and labor shortages continue, Crean is optimistic someone will provide a solution to the problem.
"There are problems like this that we see entrepreneurs, American business owners that will step up and say 'Hey, I'm going to start a business to solve that problem.'"
Until then, Sanquenetti asked that everyone stick with the store during this trying time.
"Just be patient is one of the main things," he said. "We're just as frustrated as they are."