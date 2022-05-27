"You don't need a telescope to see the next recession." Economists weigh in on cutting Indiana's gas tax

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone from state legislators to economists to you at home have expressed concerns about Indiana's gas tax.
Governor Eric Holcomb is set to announce inflationary relief measures early next week.
This may include tapping into the state's $6 billion surplus, as opposed to suspending the state's gas tax.
In both scenarios, Wabash Valley residents like Glen Neiswinger have concerns.
"You're looking at $4.50 gas. If you suspend the gas tax, you're still looking at about $4.00 gas. It's still going to be too high. It's not really addressing the gas price problem," Neiswinger said.
Economists like Robert Guell of Indiana State University warn that Holcomb potentially tapping into the surplus could create problems.
He also fears even more challenging economic times are ahead.
"You don't need a telescope to see the next recession. You barely need binoculars to see the next recession. You may just need eyeglasses," Guell said.
Guell also has reservations about the gas tax.
He warns that cutting the gas tax may not be the miracle cure to giving Hoosiers inflationary relief.
He says the cure may not even be found at the gas station at all.
Guell says instead of slashing the gas tax, lawmakers should look at indirect methods to help Hoosiers fight inflation.
He says tax benefits, payments to in-state students or financial support to people living paycheck to paycheck could be more effective.
His concern is if the state spends all of its money, we may be out of luck when we need it most.
"You could really really really use $6 billion when state sales taxes and income taxes start shrinking. You could use that rainy day fund because it's kind of looking like a rainy day," Guell said.
While state leaders look for solutions, local residents like Neiswinger say they need to look for solutions on a federal level.
"I think that the governors need to pressure the president to start to do more things that would bring the price down," Neiswinger said.
State legislators are debating how to handle rising gas prices and inflation.
State Representative Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute says Indiana has the sixth-highest gas tax in the country.
That comes as Indiana's average gas price is over $4.50 a gallon.
Governor Eric Holcomb told News 10 in a statement, "“I know Hoosiers are hurting because of record inflation. This is why I am giving serious consideration to proposing a broader inflationary relief sooner rather than later. I intend to discuss specifics with legislative leadership early next week and possible next steps.”
But, Rep. Pfaff says cutting the gas tax is a quick, easy bit of relief.
"Hoosiers are suffering at the pumps. It's time for relief, and Indiana is in a fiscal position where they can offer some relief, especially at the pumps," Pfaff said.
Governor Holcomb is set to address the issue early next week.