"You don't know where the county is going to be in the next six to eight months..." Local officials, voting groups share importance of primary election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Voters can cast their ballots in Vigo County.
Early voting and mail-in voting are in full swing. Vigo County Chief Deputy Clerk Leanna Moore said over 900 Vigo County residents have already cast their ballots. She said it takes time to prepare for this kind of turnout.
"It's a lot to get ready for," she said. "It takes months of preparation."
Those preparations have included the rollout of new voting machines. Moore said these machines will keep elections safe and prevent any mishaps.
Voters will need to turn out to see these new machines at work. League of Women Voters of Vigo County President Carly Schmitt said primary elections typically see fewer votes than presidential ones. Additionally, there hasn't been a strong voter turnout in the area.
"Vigo County has historically been one of the lowest voter turnout counties in the state of Indiana," Schmitt said.
She also added that Indiana typically ranks toward the bottom of states with the most voter turnout. Schmitt said this is disappointing because voting can be powerful.
"This is the only way citizens can serve as a check on democracy," she said. "And the folks that we elect to represent our interest."
Moore said that she agreed. She also said everyone should do their research before voting. This includes knowing which precinct you're in, so you'll know which candidates you can vote for. She also said to double-check to make sure you are registered to vote and bring an ID to polling stations.
If you're voting by mail, Moore said to follow all instructions given and make sure your ballot is mailed in on time.
Moore said voting in primaries is just as important as voting in other elections.
"If you're not exercising your right to vote," she said. "Then you don't know where the county is going to be in the next six to eight months."
For more on Vigo County elections and to see a sample ballot, click here.
For more information on local candidates, you can visit vote411.org.