'You don't even understand how much I needed this right now' Hundreds raised for teen with cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season has officially wrapped for the year. Now many people are taking down their Christmas trees and lights, including one local family who had them up for a special cause.
The Pickell family held a light show at their house in Terre Haute over the holidays. They asked for donations to give to a local family whose teen son has acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
This is an annual event they've put on for several years now. The Pickell's say they were surprised by the turnout this year.
"I'd say between 1250 to 1500 dollars for them which was amazing. I didn't even think we would get that much. It does show that the community is willing to help if there is a cause in need," says organizer Ashly Pickell.
They say the family was appreciative of the community stepping up to lend a helping hand for their son.
"Every time that I would receive money, I would send the money directly to her and there were times she would tell me you don't even understand how much I needed this right now. Rather it was to have gas to get him directly to the doctor in Indy or for medication or whatever it always seemed to come in at just the right time."
The good news is, the Picknell family says it seems like the teen's health is on the up-swing for now.
"They have been doing overnight stays sometimes having to stay for a week up in Indy just to make sure the chemo isn't having an adverse reaction for him."
Now the Pickell family is starting to take down the hundreds of decorations that filled their yard for the holidays. But, they are already gearing up for the next holiday season.
"Little by little will we be able to take things down weather pending of course and our work schedules we'll just start taking things down wrapping up extension cords purchasing new lights for next year."
if you would like to help out this local family click here.