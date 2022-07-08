"You definitely have to watch what you're doing" U.S. 36 and State Road 59 intersection to become a four-way stop

BELLMORE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of U.S. 36 and state road 59 in Bellmore will soon be getting an upgrade when it comes to keeping you safe.
Tom Jackson of Mansfield drives through the intersection to and from work each day.
He says it's an area he is always careful driving through.
"That gets dangerous that way. Cars coming this way, cars pulling out of the store here, you definitely have to watch what you're doing," Jackson said.
Jackson says he has seen bad things happen at this intersection with his own eyes.
He says problems in the area are common.
"I definitely see almost accidents, I've seen a couple of accidents up here that actually happened. The speed limit is slow, but it could be dangerous," he said.
In the last three years, INDOT says there have been 11 right-angle crashes, or "T-bone" accidents.
That is why they are adding a four-way stop, more signage and flashing lights.
It's planning to make the change on or after July 17th.
With these changes coming into play, INDOT officials say it is important to be careful and aware of the new changes.
"If you're driving through the area and you're not used to stopping there on the 36 side just watch for slow or stopped traffic. And you'll see those overhead flashing lights there too. So, the biggest thing is just pay attention," Megan DeLucenay, public relations director of INDOT said.
Drivers like Jackson say they are happy with INDOT's decision.
"I think it will definitely help. I think it's a good idea. I think it was long overdue that it's happened, so I'm looking forward to seeing it happen," Jackson said.
