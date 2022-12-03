You could board a train with Santa, find out how

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus passed through the town of Dugger in Indiana on Saturday, and he was riding in style!
Hundreds of folks lined Main Street waiting for his arrival! He was on board a decked-out Indiana Railroad train. Children and adults got to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
That's not all -- the cast of Shrek and Frozen were there sharing the love too!
Organizers say it is all about giving back to the community!
"Just a sense of community, just having that connection with the people. It's a blessing," Indiana Railroad Facility Supervisor Laura Cunningham said.
Santa's helpers gave away hats, coats, and gloves to children in need.
You still have a chance to check out the train!
It will be visiting the cities of Newton, Oblong, and Palestine in Illinois, and the City of Sullivan in Indiana on Sunday.
Here is the list of details.