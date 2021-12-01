"You can't make this stuff up, it's just crazy" - owner of stolen red truck says he can't believe the day he's had

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier Wednesday, THPD officers located a stolen, red, Dodge truck.
That resulted in a high-speed chase and ended in a wreck near US 41 and Harlan Drive.
News 10 caught up with the owner of the stolen vehicle, Josh Thompson. He has decided to make light of the unfortunate situation...
"Pulled my camper that's all that mattered. At least it's not camping season."
While it may not be camping season, it is the season of car theft, and that is exactly what Thompson woke up to at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The revving of his truck…
"Then I heard it just take off out of the driveway in the blink of an eye."
Here is what we know as of right now…
The Terre Haute Police Department tells News 10 that at around 10 in the morning THPD officers located the truck while in the area of 7th and Margaret in Terre Haute.
The truck then took off eastbound -- speeding away from the police.
The chase was stopped on the east side of US 41 when the suspect crashed and was thrown from the truck.
The entire time of the incident, Thompson was listening to the police scanner…
"It was not pleasant to listen to, but yeah."
Thompson's buddies told him that he may be getting that new truck he'd been hoping for, but he never imagined he would be in a situation like this.
"I don't know, you can't make this stuff up. It's just, this is crazy. I have no words for what happened today."
For now, he's just going to sit back and let the process unfold from the comfort of his rental.
We also know that the male suspect is being treated at Regional Hospital.
His injuries are non-life-threatening.
We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.