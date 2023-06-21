"You can't lose 65% of your business." McCormick's Creek stables struggle to stay open after campground closure

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Saddle Barn at McCormick's Creek is struggling to stay afloat after the campgrounds have closed indefinitely.
Richard May is the contractor at the stables. He's held this role for 23 years. The park's stables hold a special place in his heart.
"My children were raised up doing this," he said. "My grandkids come here now and ride horses. I had a lot of others and this is just where I started. It means a lot to us."
Now, May is fighting to keep the stables open. The campgrounds at McCormick's Creek are closed indefinitely due to damage from a tornado in March. May said 65% of his business came from campground visitors.
"The state just took a bad hit because it completely closed," he said. "I as well because you can't just lose 65% of your business."
But, things are looking up. May said social media has brought new people to the stables, where they can go for a tail or pony ride. This initiative has brought the stables to serving about 50% of the people its used to.
"That's keeping us open for right now," May said.
Still, it may not be enough to keep the stables open. May said he's just taking things one month at a time and enjoying the ride while it lasts.
"I'm thankful," he said. "It's not probably going to be a good outcome, but I'm thankful. We just gotta stay positive."
The Saddle Barn offers trail, pony, and hayrides.
Trail Rides: $25
Pony Rides: $5 per child
Hayrides: $5 per person
The Saddle Barn is open 9 AM to 5 PM March through November.