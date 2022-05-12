"You can't just do that" Mother speaks out after her 8-year-old son was hit by a car and the driver fled

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 8-year-old Luka Mitchell was riding his bike and was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 8th Street and Seabury Avenue, his family is looking for answers.
Fortunately, Luka walked away with only a road rash.
Jessica Mitchell, Luka's mother, said cars go flying by her house all the time.
She said on Wednesday, she counted 22 cars that drove by and at least half were going too fast for her comfort.
That is after her 8-year-old son Luka was hit Monday night while riding his bike.
The driver suspected of hitting Luka fled the scene, which made Mitchell very frustrated.
"When I heard, 'hey, they got him!' I did take off to run after him. I was ready to fight, I'm scared, I'm petrified, it all just happened," Mitchell said.
Rashad Allen is the driver accused of hitting Luka.
He was arrested on Monday after the hit-and-run.
Allen has a history of arrests, including one for a driving-related offense.
In February of 2013, he was arrested for knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirmed Allen is still in the Vigo County jail.
Mitchell fears if he is not kept in jail, he could become dangerous to her family.
"It's like, what could he do next? Could he come over here to try to get revenge? Would he be watching us, stocking us, who knows," Mitchell said.
While there is a lot of anger, hurt and unanswered questions, Mitchell said her family is praying for Allen.
"I don't want to be Facetious and just be out for blood. I want to get him to understand you can't just do that and act like he showed no remorse," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said some extra signage, patrols or a neighborhood patrol could also help prevent these types of incidents in the future.