Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"You can't just do that" Mother speaks out after her 8-year-old son was hit by a car and the driver fled

  • Updated
  • 0

8th Street and Seabury Avenue Hit-and-Run Follow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 8-year-old Luka Mitchell was riding his bike and was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 8th Street and Seabury Avenue, his family is looking for answers.

Fortunately, Luka walked away with only a road rash.

Jessica Mitchell, Luka's mother, said cars go flying by her house all the time.

She said on Wednesday, she counted 22 cars that drove by and at least half were going too fast for her comfort.

That is after her 8-year-old son Luka was hit Monday night while riding his bike.

The driver suspected of hitting Luka fled the scene, which made Mitchell very frustrated.

"When I heard, 'hey, they got him!' I did take off to run after him. I was ready to fight, I'm scared, I'm petrified, it all just happened," Mitchell said.

Rashad Allen

Rashad Allen

Rashad Allen is the driver accused of hitting Luka.

He was arrested on Monday after the hit-and-run.

Allen has a history of arrests, including one for a driving-related offense.

In February of 2013, he was arrested for knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirmed Allen is still in the Vigo County jail.

Mitchell fears if he is not kept in jail, he could become dangerous to her family.

"It's like, what could he do next? Could he come over here to try to get revenge? Would he be watching us, stocking us, who knows," Mitchell said.

While there is a lot of anger, hurt and unanswered questions, Mitchell said her family is praying for Allen.

"I don't want to be Facetious and just be out for blood. I want to get him to understand you can't just do that and act like he showed no remorse," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said some extra signage, patrols or a neighborhood patrol could also help prevent these types of incidents in the future.

