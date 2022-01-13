'You can tell that the morale of the officers is very good right now' Officers move to new location

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Safety and protection for the community are what law enforcement is all about. Now the Sullivan City Police Department is looking to help serve their city better.
The Sullivan City Police Department has moved locations. They will now be closer to the people in their communities. The Sullivan City Police Department moved to a new location back in November. The department's last location was on the east side of Sullivan. Officials tell me that the building was too small and further away.
"You can tell that the morale of the officers is very good right now that they like the location they like being centrally located, making it seemingly easier to get to all their calls and what not closer to downtown," says Director of Public Safety Donavan Kellams.
Police officers also received a $6,000 pay raise.
"Whether it's new equipment pay raises increased manpower vehicles and etcetera but also a point of pride and a home for the Sullivan City Police Department," says Mayor Clint Lamb of Sullivan.
The new location is now on north Main and Wall Street. The mayor says the location is everything.
"In addition to the increase in funding that's heading to the Sullivan City Police Department that they would also have a brand new beautiful department located here in the heart of the city in downtown geographically in between the Sullivan civic center and downtown square."
This was a $185,000 project funded by the American Rescue Plan. The director of public safety with the department, Donavan Kellams, says he wants to make sure his officers can do their job as efficiently as possible.
"Our goal is to not only build morale but hopefully for retention to keep our officers here within our city for a longer period of time keeping them happy here with their families and with our city."
Kellams also adds he hopes the community will feel like the officers are more available and approachable to them.