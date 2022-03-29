You can take part in an unique event in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Clark County, Illinois are cashing in on a unique event!
The Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure will take place in both Marshall, Illinois and Casey, Illinois.
Geocaching is like a scavenger hunt. Players receive the GPS coordinates of a hidden item and solve riddles to find them.
The event is the world's largest longest running annual geocaching competition.
It runs from April 22 until April 24.
If you would like to register or learn more about the event, you can do so online.