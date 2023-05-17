You can spend your Saturday with the birds at this Terre Haute park event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your family can learn all about birds this weekend.
The 5th Annual Terre Haute Bird Festival is happening on Saturday.
The event will feature live bird presentations, educational tables and crafts.
A yard game will teach kids about a crane's migration from Wisconsin to Florida.
Organizers hope everyone takes the time to learn a little about birds.
"Birds are everywhere, and they are a good indicator of our environment; once we see declines, we know something is going on," Naturalist Carissa Lovett said.
The bird festival is happening on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. It's happening at Dobbs Park on Poplar Street.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society and Terre Haute Parks and Recreation are sponsors.