You can learn more about post-college experiences

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- You can hear about post-college experiences from a group of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumni in April.
The Sawmill Society includes more than 70 graduates who have founded or helped lead national technology and business organizations.
The event will include entrepreneur-led breakout sessions, networking and mentorship opportunities, and a pitch competition.
On Saturday, April 2 and 3, the event will take place at the Maussallem Union on Rose-Hulman's campus.
You have to pre-register for the event on both days. You can do so here.