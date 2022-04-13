 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

You can help provide shoes to kids in need

  • Updated
  • 0
Booze for Shoes
Quick, Allanee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) You can travel to four countries and help a good cause this month, and you can do it all without ever leaving Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Women's Club will host its annual "Booze for Shoes.”

This year's theme is A Tasting Trip Around the World.

It's a fundraiser for the Shoe Bus.

The event will be Saturday, April 23, at the Hulman Center. It will be from 7 P.M.- 10 P.M.

You'll receive a passport to try food and beverages from Japan, Sweden, Italy and India.

You can purchase tickets here

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

