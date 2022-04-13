You can help provide shoes to kids in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) You can travel to four countries and help a good cause this month, and you can do it all without ever leaving Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Women's Club will host its annual "Booze for Shoes.”
This year's theme is A Tasting Trip Around the World.
It's a fundraiser for the Shoe Bus.
The event will be Saturday, April 23, at the Hulman Center. It will be from 7 P.M.- 10 P.M.
You'll receive a passport to try food and beverages from Japan, Sweden, Italy and India.
You can purchase tickets here.