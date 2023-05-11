You can help "Paint the Town Pink" during Friday's annual carnation sale

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of volunteers are getting ready for an annual event.
The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors were fluffing carnations Thursday morning.
It's all in preparation for the annual "Paint the Town Pink."
The event helps to raise money for the organization. Donations will help pay for things like mammograms, wigs and medical supplies.
Volunteers say being able to work with other survivors is uplifting.
"Most of us that are actually working have had cancer. So we know what it's like to suffer. But it leaves you with a positive attitude when you're finished," Organizer Mary Burns said.
The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer survivors have held the event for the past 31 years.
They say this year will be the biggest yet. Volunteers ordered 15,000 carnations for this year's event.
If you want to pick up a carnation, you can stop by our station at 800 Ohio Street.
See the rest of the locations below.
Meadows Mall by MCL & Stein Mart - 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.
10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. or until sold out at the following locations:
- Baeslers
- Rural King
- UAP Medical Office Building
- Brazil Shell Station
- Sullivan Conoco Station
- First Farmers Bank and Trust -
Honey Creek, Brazil and Sullivan Locations
- First Financial Banks-
Downtown, Southland, Springhill, West Terre Haute
- Girl Scout Building