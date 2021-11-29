You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

You can help local organizations on "Giving Tuesday"

  • Updated
  • 0
Food assistance

WTHI File Photo 

 By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A worldwide initiative that encourages giving back is slated for Tuesday, November 30th.

It's the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

On this day, you are encouraged to give - whether it be giving time or a donation.

There are several local groups that would appreciate your support.

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, Catholic Charities, Chances and Services for Youth are just a few that serve local children and families.

The Candles Holocaust Museum works year-round to educate people.

A new organization called "Project Never Broken" aims to support law enforcement in honor of detective Greg Ferency.

To give, you can go to each organizations' website. 