You can help local organizations on "Giving Tuesday"

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A worldwide initiative that encourages giving back is slated for Tuesday, November 30th.
It's the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
On this day, you are encouraged to give - whether it be giving time or a donation.
There are several local groups that would appreciate your support.
The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, Catholic Charities, Chances and Services for Youth are just a few that serve local children and families.
The Candles Holocaust Museum works year-round to educate people.
A new organization called "Project Never Broken" aims to support law enforcement in honor of detective Greg Ferency.
To give, you can go to each organizations' website.