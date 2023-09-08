You can help a local school corporation win an award that includes cash - here's how

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Your vote could provide a local school corporation with thousands of dollars.
The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is up for an award with the Indiana Department of Education.
It's called the Next Level Educational Experiences and opportunities award. The category has an extra video contest component to it.
If the school wins the most votes, they'll win a 250 thousand dollar cash prize - but they need your help.
You can vote for Linton-Stockton right here until 9 p.m. Friday.