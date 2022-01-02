'You can always press that re-start button' - Common Ground Cross-fit and Yoga wants to help you reach your fitness goals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's officially 2022 and you know what that means?
People all over the world, and right here in the Wabash Valley are making their resolutions!
Many times New Years resolutions go hand-in-hand with lifestyle changes.
Common Ground Cross-Fit and Yoga in Terre Haute aims to help people with taking that first step on their fitness journeys.
The owners know cross-fit can sound terrifying, but they want you to know that it's a workout for anyone of any physical background.
There are beginner, intermediate, and advanced or 'RX' options.
Organizers say reaching your goals is all about being consistent -- no matter what it looks like.
"Getting to the gym on the days, even when you don't want to go. Just moving, no matter what it looks like. If you have a bad day of eating, it can change the next day. It doesn't have to continue. You can always press that re-start button," co-owner Molly Pabst said.
