You are more likely to hit a deer while driving now than any other time of the year - Here is what you need to know

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's officially the time of year when animal collisions on the roadways are the most common.
Data shows you are more likely to hit an animal while driving in October and November than any other time of the year.
Logan Watkins is a Knox County resident who experienced this recently.
He was heading out one afternoon to meet up with friends when suddenly a young deer jumped out of a cornfield and directly in the path of his truck.
He said it cost around $2500 to pay for the repairs to the front bumper.
"We've actually hit a raccoon before, and that cost about $500 worth of damage, so when we hit the deer, I knew it was going to be pricey," he said.
Deer collisions like the one Watkins experienced are becoming more common.
State police say Indiana drivers hit 15,000 deer last year. That's a 5% increase from prior years.
They say this is the time of year when they see the most deer collisions.
"The main factor is it's the mating season for the deer," Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said. "It's also hunting season, so they're always on the move especially during the dawn and dusk hours."
But luckily, Watkins and his friends took the right precautions.
One of the biggest things to remember is to avoid swerving.
"Don't swerve," Sgt. Ames said. "That can cause more damage to your vehicle by running off the roadway or possibly getting involved in a collision with another vehicle."
You should also consider the following:
- Use your vehicle's high-beams or brights if you are in a dimly lit area.
- Try honking your horn to get the deers' attention.
- Watch for herds, because once you see one deer, more will often follow.
Now Watkins will be keeping these tips in mind, so next time he takes a drive to visit friends, he doesn't have to relive the pricey costs of hitting a deer or worse.
Again, Indiana State Police want to remind you to slow down on the roads this time of year and be extra alert, as animals can pop out of anywhere.