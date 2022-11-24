"You are fulfilling dreams" - The importance of shopping locally this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now with the holiday season underway, it's time for a busy holiday shopping season. It all kicks off with the busiest shopping day of the year.
Two local business owners give us an inside look into this year's Black Friday shopping scene, and the importance of shopping locally this holiday season.
"From day one, I was in love with everything I do," Alora Muncie said.
Alora Muncie recently opened her new business, The Little Rodeo Queen Boutique.
It's an online based business she runs from her home. She is now getting ready for her first-ever Black Friday.
"I'm mostly looking forward to bringing in all of the new people and getting to see how everyone reacts to our products," she said.
While Muncie is getting ready for her first year of Black Friday sales, it isn't Christine Blaker's first rodeo.
Blaker owns Lili Pad Unique Gifts & Apparel, and she's gearing up for her fifth year.
"I think you get that rush," she said. "You have your list and you know who you want to buy for, so it's trying to find those best deals. To me, I love being a part of it and hearing the chatter of everyone coming in and seeing what I can help them find."
But this year, holiday shopping looks a little different.
For many small business owners, like Muncie and Blaker, there have been a number of obstacles. Whether that is inflationary prices or supply chain shortages, the past year has not been easy by any means.
But that has not stopped them from continuing their passions.
"There's such a heart at these small businesses," Blaker said. "I don't think everyone realizes that we do this, and I do this because I love it. Whenever I don't love it anymore, I won't do it."
It's that passion that fuels the hope of helping others have a great holiday season. They say Black Friday deals can make a world of a difference to families throughout the area.
"It's a difference in a family, maybe getting two gifts or three gifts for their kids as compared to getting five or six," Blaker said.
The overall goal is to make a difference in their community and for them that starts with shopping locally this holiday season.
"When you make a purchase on a website that's a big retailer, it's just another number in the system, but when I get an order, I smile, I cheer, and I am so excited," Muncie said. "That means so much more to me. And it's not just me that you are helping. It's all of the other families that I buy from. All of them get a little piece of that, and all of those families are helped individually. You are fulfilling dreams here."
There are hundreds of Black Friday deals in the Wabash Valley, so be sure you get a chance to check out those deals before they're gone.
