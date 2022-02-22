YMCA to host event for homeschooled students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is looking to welcome homeschooled students.
The Terre Haute YMCA will host a Gym and Swim for homeschooled students.
The goal of the event is to help these students get a chance to socialize with others their age.
Leaders at the Y hope to teach these students teamwork skills. Different exercises, swimming, and nutritional education programs will take place.
Organizers say this event is fun every year, and reactions from the kids are priceless.
