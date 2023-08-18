YMCA offers after-school enrichment for Wabash Valley students and provides relief for parents

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA is one of the leaders for childcare in the country. And that's the case here in the Wabash Valley. The Wabash Valley YMCA's have served more than 300 children this summer. Now the organization is planning to continue that work this back-to-school season.
The Vigo County YMCA is just one of the locations in the Valley where kids can come to do some more learning and to have a little fun with other peers.
The YMCA offers three different summer day camps. In the Valley, that's in Vigo, Clay, and Putnam counties. At these camps, leaders focus on summer learning loss prevention by teaching STEM activities. Kids even get free lunches and snacks.
In the summer months, the YMCA provided more than $70,000 in financial assistance for local families wanting to take advantage of these programs. As schools go back into session, the Y will continue to offer after school programs.
Nicole Fry is the executive branch director at Vigo County YMCA. She talks about the impact this has on local children.
"We're making sure that they're engaged with peers over the summer months. Statistics really show that when a child goes all summer long without being engaged academically, they fall two to three months behind their peers whenever they return in the fall," said Fry.
Fry even says that if this continues, a student could fall two to three years behind their peers. That's why the Y likes to keep minds engaged.
This is not only great for the children, but also for Valley parents.
Leaders at the Y say that parents can send their children here for enrichment at a lower cost compared to daycare. The Y hopes to keep this program going as kids go back into school.
"They know that their children are safe. They're at a quality program. We're really there early and late that way, they can make sure that they're getting to work on time and their kids are taken care of," said Fry.
If you would like to get your child involved in these enrichment programs at the YMCA