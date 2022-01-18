YMCA Heart Throb 5k

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You can lace up your running shoes and help a local organization in Vigo county. The heart throb 5k is happening next month on February 12.
This Valentine's Day run will benefit the Vigo County YMCA's annual campaign. Local community businesses are sponsoring the race. The wellness coordinator for the YMCA, Macey Elden, shares how this 5k will support YMCA's youth.
"As we help scholarships we have before and after school sights and then helping out with scholarships for camp so parents can send kids to help them grow in their life as well" says Elden.
If you register for the race before February 6th, it is $25. After the 6th the registration price increases to $30. You can register at the YMCA or online at this link.