YMCA celebrates with Inspiration Gala

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, the Wabash Valley YMCA hosted an Inspiration Gala.
The event featured a powerful speech from Evan Austin. He is an American Paralympic gold medalist in swimming.
There was also a raffle and silent auction to help support the YMCA. The money goes toward after-school programs for kids.
Organizers hope this event inspires others to chase their dreams, no matter the adversity.
"Inspire people to realize that besides our challenges, we still can see a way forward and we can overcome those things. The money we're raising today is giving children and others a brighter future, YMCA of the Wabash Valley CEO Ryan Penrod said.
Next up, the YMCA will host its annual "Breakfast with Santa" on Dec. 3.