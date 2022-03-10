Yarn Art in the Park brings color to local park

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Yarn Art in the Park brings color to local park

  • Updated
Yarn in the Park

Yarn in the Park

 WTHI Editor

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The RSVP volunteer center has started Yarn Art in the Park. The program has been in the works for some time. Fiber artists have been swapping ideas and getting their needles to work. They're starting to put up the display since spring is near.

Around 40 submissions are planned at the moment. You'll see the art hanging from trees in the east side park. But the displays also go on telephone poles and about anywhere else that can accept some fiber art.

The RSVP center gives folks 55 and above a place to volunteer. Folks from the center are also recruiting people from the community to help. So even kids in kindergarten are getting a chance to make the park a brighter place.

RSVP member Jeannie Burks says, "We've had high school kids come in and do projects for us and grade school kids. So there is kind of an interest now in the young ones. So many of the older ones, that were like me and quit have started back. I've talked to several of them. So we've got lots of projects coming in from that."

Click Here for more information