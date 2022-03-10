Yarn Art in the Park brings color to local park

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The RSVP volunteer center has started Yarn Art in the Park. The program has been in the works for some time. Fiber artists have been swapping ideas and getting their needles to work. They're starting to put up the display since spring is near.
Around 40 submissions are planned at the moment. You'll see the art hanging from trees in the east side park. But the displays also go on telephone poles and about anywhere else that can accept some fiber art.
The RSVP center gives folks 55 and above a place to volunteer. Folks from the center are also recruiting people from the community to help. So even kids in kindergarten are getting a chance to make the park a brighter place.
RSVP member Jeannie Burks says, "We've had high school kids come in and do projects for us and grade school kids. So there is kind of an interest now in the young ones. So many of the older ones, that were like me and quit have started back. I've talked to several of them. So we've got lots of projects coming in from that."