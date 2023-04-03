WWE is combining with UFC to form a new company

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Covington. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions the Wabash River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash River will continue for another week or more. The original crest along the Wabash is passed Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along the Wabash River. Those with interests along the Wabash River should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&