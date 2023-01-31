WTHI Poll Questions

We want to know how you feel about certain issues or topics. Below, you'll find all of our poll questions in one place.
Churchill Downs changed the name of Terre Haute's upcoming casino from "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort" to "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." Which name do you like more?
Should school board candidates be forced to affiliate with a political party?
Is cursive writing an important skill to have?
Have you had problems with potholes this winter?
There is now a ban on assault-style rifles and a limit on magazine sizes in Illinois. Do you agree with this law?
An Indiana house bill could allow terminally ill patients to cut their life short to avoid pain. Do you think a person should have the right to end their own life?
Do you think Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is doing a good job?
Are you CPR certified?
Have you had a hard time getting any of your medication?
Have you had a hard time finding childcare?
When thinking locally, do you think your community or town is moving in the right direction?
Would you vote for President Joe Biden again in 2024?
Since 2020, have you changed your political affiliation?
