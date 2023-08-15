Wreaths Across America announces back-to-school curriculum

Wreaths Across America has announced new, back-to-school curriculum as part of its year-round TEACH program.
The K-12 curriculum includes new lesson plans for Constitution Day and lessons focused on the Navajo Code Talkers and Patriot Day.
The free, downloadable plans ensure stories of service, sacrifice and valor are passed down to future generations while building good character and self-worth through service to others. Lesson plans and other educational resources are standards-based and created for teachers, parents and anyone educating young people.
Throughout the year, the WAA TEACH program provides educational opportunities for people nationwide to engage with veterans in their communities. Schools, school-related clubs, and other organizations can fundraise through the Group Sponsorship Program.
In 2022, generous supporters made it possible for WAA to launch a K-12 curriculum aligned with the National Council on Social Studies and state Common Core standards. WAA is also conducting its 2023 Youth Service Project, where young people are encouraged to execute a community service project. The service projects must be completed by Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
To learn more about the TEACH program and access free, downloadable lesson plans, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.