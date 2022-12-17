"Wreaths Across America" - Remember our fallen veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's National "Wreaths Across America" day.
It's a time to remember our veterans during the holiday season. Many families laid wreaths on veterans' graves to remember, teach and honor those who served our country.
Sergeant. Gordon Powell Sr. is an army veteran and the Sergeant of Arms for the American Post Legion 346. He is one of many veterans who came to Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute for "Wreaths Across America."
This national day touches many lives across the country. More than 3,000 locations across the country participate on this day. Like many individuals, Sgt. Powell Sr. comes from a military family.
"I had one brother that was in the navy, and she's passed away. All of them have passed away, and I'm the last one of the children to be able to pass this one because I've lost a lot of my family," Sgt. Powell Sr. said.
When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran's grave, they're encouraged to say the veteran's name aloud and to thank them for their service.
Larry Silver is the Property Manager at Calvary Cemetery. He hopes this day teaches younger generations about the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifices for our country.
"My grandson was here last year, and he put one on the grave and teaches him that these men and woman give us the right that we can walk to that grave to put a wreath on that grave. They gave everything," Silver said.
Sgt. Powell Sr. says he has seen a lot on the battle filed that is hard to forget.
"I was in Vietnam. I was in the army. A lot of people can't talk about it, but I was in places where was a lot of firing, and it's to this day works on me, so I get a little heartfelt over that," Sgt. Powell Sr. said.
Sgt. Powell Sr. encourages younger generations to ask questions and to never forget the sacrifice made by these men and women.
"This day, I want people to remember. remember that all the veterans out here at this cemetery gave their lives for this country," Sgt. Powell Sr. said.
Calvary Cemetery has 515 fallen veterans accounted for - To help support Calvary Cemetery and "Wreaths Across America," you can "Sponsor" a wreath here.