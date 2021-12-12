Wrapping for a Cause - local students helping children in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are leading the charge this holiday season to help children in need.
This year the Terre Haute North Dance Marathon team is hosting its first-ever Wrapping for a Cause fundraiser.
The holiday event is all in an effort to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. As of Sunday, students already had $400 raised.
They say it is important to use this time to give back to local children in the area.
"It's important for me first-hand because I watched my brother grow up in Riley Hospital and we have a lot of Riley kids in our school that nobody knows about," Maureen Barrett, President of the Terre Haute Dance Marathon, said. "Just being able to share and educate others on why we should give back to those who are in need [is important]."
If you missed Sunday's gift-wrapping session, students will be back next Sunday, December 19 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
The prices are as follows:
- $3 for a small box
- $5 dollars for a medium box
- $7 dollars for a large box
Again, all proceeds will go to Terre Haute North's Dance Marathon for Riley Hospital.