World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WASHINGTON, IND. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley resident celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, Spetmeber 17th. While that is something worth celbrating in and of itself, his past is something worth honoring.
On Saturday, Joseph Kilps turned 100-years-old.
To celebrate, his family hsoted an open house to where old friends, current ffriends, and family alike could visit and celebrate this historic mark.
Kilps explained how much his family means to him by saying, "Means everything in the world. It's a wonderful family, I have a lot of memories, they will be with me wherever I am,"
But Kilps is more than just a man who has hit the century mark. He is a symbol of America and a veteran who served during World War 2.
"What my job was, was to send these fake messages," he said. "There were just thirty operators and we simulated about a million men army."
At the time, Kilps had no idea what he was operating for. While overseas, he e had no information about what was going on other than he just knew he was serving his country.
That is all that mattered.
It was not until yeaars later that he found out and understood what he was a part of.
"It was not until the 1990's that it was declassified and we could not talk about it," he said. " Up until then, I honeslty did not know what I did."
Through it al, Kilps remains grounded in family.
"It is amazing, and I have been very blessed," he said. 'My family, I am just blessed,"