Works begins on expansion to Robinson Rural Health clinic

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crawford Memorial Hospital focuses on primary care at its Robinson rural health clinic. Primary care includes family medicine doctors or nurse practitioners.
The project will add about 18,000 square feet of space to the existing clinic. It will also renovate the existing clinic.
There are a number of goals for the project. Renovations will help staff work together by creating less separation.
When complete the clinic will also house a pharmacy. That way when a person completes a doctor's visit they can get a prescription filled on site. That pharmacy will also have a drive-through option.
More space will add six new offices for primary care physicians. Hospital leadership hopes this will bring coverage to Crawford County that is not currently accessible in the area.
CMH CEO Doug Florkowski says, "Mental health is a target. You know bringing in licensed clinical social workers and mental health nurse practitioners. The other segment we're really focusing on is family medicine obstetrics. So family medicine physicians who have done a fellowship in obstetrics."