Work Zone Awareness Week reminds drivers to slow down and exercise caution in construction zones

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Monday marks the beginning of Work Zone Awareness Week.
As construction season starts, it's important for drivers to remember to be safe in road work zones.
News 10 spoke with a man at the Laborers Local 204 about work zone safety.
He shared many drivers go through work zones too fast.
In fact, he says it's common for drivers to hit barrier walls next to workers.
He says the number one thing drivers can do to keep workers safe is slow down.
"Those men and women who are working, that's their office- behind the barrels, that's their office. We just ask that you give us respect and slow down. They want to go home at night to their families," Joe Bolk told us.
Bolk says there's only so much workers can do to stay safe. He says, ultimately, their safety is up to the drivers.