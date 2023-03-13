 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Riverton.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet
Thursday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Work underway on new water tower in Vincennes

  • Updated
  • 0
Vincennes Water Tower Construction

Vincennes Water Tower

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It may look like a giant hole right now, but soon a one-hundred-and-fifty-foot tall water tower will be constructed.

From road construction to new stores and restaurants, there's been a lot of development on the south side of Vincennes over the years.

With this kind of growth comes a need for necessities like electricity and water.

"We felt like now was the right time to pull the trigger and add another water tower," said Vincennes Water Utilities General Manager Kirk Bouchie.

The new water tower will be located in front of Lincoln High School at the corner of Hart Street and Richard Bauer Drive.

This new tower will work with the other four water towers around town to make sure the city stays compliant with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

It is estimated that the City of Vincennes uses around 3 to 4 million gallons of water each day.

According to Bouchie, the regulation requires there to be at least two days' worth of water stored.

"We only have a little less than six million gallons in storage," said Bouchie.

"This additional two million gallon tank will bring us closer to meeting that threshold for regulatory purposes."

The total cost of the project is around 10 million dollars.

This includes the water tower itself along with some additional water lines on Main Street and Richard Bauer Drive.

Bouchie says the work is being done without a rate increase to customers.

Work on the new water tower is expected to wrap up by early next summer.

Bouchie says customers should not expect any interruptions to their service during the project.

Recommended for you