Work underway on new water tower in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It may look like a giant hole right now, but soon a one-hundred-and-fifty-foot tall water tower will be constructed.
From road construction to new stores and restaurants, there's been a lot of development on the south side of Vincennes over the years.
With this kind of growth comes a need for necessities like electricity and water.
"We felt like now was the right time to pull the trigger and add another water tower," said Vincennes Water Utilities General Manager Kirk Bouchie.
The new water tower will be located in front of Lincoln High School at the corner of Hart Street and Richard Bauer Drive.
This new tower will work with the other four water towers around town to make sure the city stays compliant with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
It is estimated that the City of Vincennes uses around 3 to 4 million gallons of water each day.
According to Bouchie, the regulation requires there to be at least two days' worth of water stored.
"We only have a little less than six million gallons in storage," said Bouchie.
"This additional two million gallon tank will bring us closer to meeting that threshold for regulatory purposes."
The total cost of the project is around 10 million dollars.
This includes the water tower itself along with some additional water lines on Main Street and Richard Bauer Drive.
Bouchie says the work is being done without a rate increase to customers.
Work on the new water tower is expected to wrap up by early next summer.
Bouchie says customers should not expect any interruptions to their service during the project.