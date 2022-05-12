Work to begin on Lincoln Memorial Bridge

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The approach to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was constructed at the same time as the George Rogers Clark memorial. However, that construction was flawed. Iron holds large concrete blocks to the structure of the approach. After decades of hard winters and changing climate those anchors have begun to rust away.
With a keen eye, you can see that some blocks have moved. The approach was closed off to pedestrians to keep people safe if one of those blocks fell.
For the last few years, the approach has been waiting on a federal project to be greenlit. Recently one of those large concrete blocks came crashing down. Now an emergency project is planned to begin taking the blocks down.
Joe Herron with the George Rogers Clark National Park says, "What was one large project to fix the entire thing we now have a shorter emergency project to go in, remove the stones. Then into the next physical year, we'll have another contractor come in and start placing those and anchoring them in in a permanent fashion."