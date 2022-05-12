 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Work to begin on Lincoln Memorial Bridge

  • Updated
Lincoln Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Bridge

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The approach to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was constructed at the same time as the George Rogers Clark memorial. However, that construction was flawed. Iron holds large concrete blocks to the structure of the approach. After decades of hard winters and changing climate those anchors have begun to rust away.

With a keen eye, you can see that some blocks have moved. The approach was closed off to pedestrians to keep people safe if one of those blocks fell.

For the last few years, the approach has been waiting on a federal project to be greenlit. Recently one of those large concrete blocks came crashing down. Now an emergency project is planned to begin taking the blocks down.

Joe Herron with the George Rogers Clark National Park says, "What was one large project to fix the entire thing we now have a shorter emergency project to go in, remove the stones. Then into the next physical year, we'll have another contractor come in and start placing those and anchoring them in in a permanent fashion."