Work on Washington Avenue in Vincennes begins this week

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, a section of Washington Avenue will be closed to drivers.
Washington Avenue from Niblack Boulevard to Belle Crossing was originally supposed to be shut down about two weeks ago.
The mayor's office decided to push the start date back to get through the end of school and the holiday weekend.
Some work on the project has already begun.
Over the last month, subcontractors with Duke Energy have been setting poles to relocate utility lines.
Miller Pipeline has also been installing new gas lines for Center Pointe Energy.
City Engineer John Sprague explained why there is no exact date for the road closure this week.
The first phase of the Washington Avenue Project should be completed by October.
The detour will be Niblack Boulevard to 6th Street; 6th Street to Old Wheatland Road; and Old Wheatland Road to Belle Crossing.
According to Sprague, Phase Two and Phase Three will begin in 2024.
Phase Two and Phase Three run from Niblack Boulevard to Emison Avenue.
Once that wraps up, the final phase of the Washington Avenue Project will begin.
The final phase runs from Emison Avenue to St. Clair Street.