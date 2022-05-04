Work on new music hall at Lincoln Trail College wraps up

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lackey Music Hall sticks out as you drive onto campus. The orange and green show off the school's colors.
Inside sits DeMent auditorium. This is where a lot of the magic will happen for students in Lincoln Trail's music program. The auditorium can act as a mid-sized lecture hall and a music space.
The new space helps to separate music students from theatre students. It also helps to separate those programs. Before the expansion, both programs had to work around each other.
The music hall is connected to the school's theatre. Offices and practice spaces are on the backside. Each space has its own piano for students. This gives students a quiet place to hone their craft.
Lincoln Trail’s director of fine arts Michael Patilla says, "It's amazing to see at this little school here in Robinson Illinois, how good our facilities are. It's really a special place that we have as much support from the administration and the community to have such nice facilities to work in."