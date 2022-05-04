 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep
portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 13.3 feet and begin
rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above
flood stage early Friday morning and continue to rise to 17.1
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Work on new music hall at Lincoln Trail College wraps up

  • Updated
  • 0
LTC Music Hall

LTC Music Hall

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lackey Music Hall sticks out as you drive onto campus. The orange and green show off the school's colors.

Inside sits DeMent auditorium. This is where a lot of the magic will happen for students in Lincoln Trail's music program. The auditorium can act as a mid-sized lecture hall and a music space.

The new space helps to separate music students from theatre students. It also helps to separate those programs. Before the expansion, both programs had to work around each other.

The music hall is connected to the school's theatre. Offices and practice spaces are on the backside. Each space has its own piano for students. This gives students a quiet place to hone their craft.

Lincoln Trail’s director of fine arts Michael Patilla says, "It's amazing to see at this little school here in Robinson Illinois, how good our facilities are. It's really a special place that we have as much support from the administration and the community to have such nice facilities to work in."

